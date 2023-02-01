JCC Alumni Associations Seeking Nominations for 2023 Distinguished Alumnus Award

Jamestown Community College alumni associations at the Jamestown and Cattaraugus County campuses are seeking nominations for the 2023 Distinguished Alumnus Award.

Since 1980, the alumni associations have presented accomplished graduates with the Distinguished Alumnus Award, the association’s highest honor. The award is given to those who typify JCC’s tradition of excellence and bring credit to the college through personal accomplishment, professional achievement, or humanitarian service.

Nominations must be made by March 1 and nominees must be graduates of JCC. Awards will be announced at the 2023 commencement ceremonies.

Nominations can be made online at sunyjcc.edu/alumni/awards. Contact alumni@mail.sunyjcc.edu or 716-338-1057 for more information.