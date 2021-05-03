JCC Celebrates Arbor Day with Tree Planting

Jamestown Community College celebrated Arbor Day with a tree planting event on its campus Friday.

JCC Vice President of Student Affairs Kirk Young read a proclamation as part of the college’s celebration,

“I do hereby proclaim April 30, 2021 as ‘Arbor Day’ at Jamestown Community College; and I urge all students and employees to celebrate Arbor Day and support efforts to protect our trees and woodlands; and further I urge all JCC community members to plant and care for trees to gladden the heart and promote the well-being for this and for future generations.”

County Executive PJ Wendel congratulated JCC as being designated a Tree Campus Higher Education by the Arbor Day Foundation for a 12th year,

“When you go to college, you sometimes forget what the environment is like. You’re caught up in testing, athletics and sports. But really when you look around at the nature and how many people have sat under these trees, and how many people’s ideas have been conjured under trees, and what they really bring to us is life and a lot of time for just reflection.”

Five trees in total were planted on the campus Friday including two Mulberries, a Sassafras, an Espresso Kentucky Coffee, and an American Larch.