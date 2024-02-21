JCC, CHQ Transit Exploring Transit Options For Students

Jamestown Community College and CHQ Transit are exploring transit options for students.

Response to a student intake survey about transportation issues led to JCC meeting with CHQ Transit on the issues. The college also has received a $10,000 grant from SUNY to pursue improving transportation options for students at its locations.

The college and CHQ Transit are exploring options to assist students with transit to and from the Jamestown Campus and North County Center, to and from campus to their homes and nearby grocery stores, with intent to extend the service to the Cattaraugus County Campus using similar transit services.

JCC Vice President of Student Affairs Kirk Young said, “Though the details are still being worked out, we anticipate passes will be available through our Counseling Centers.”

Further research is planned to explore using some of the funds to improve service for students who need transportation to Buffalo Niagara International Airport. The funds may also be used to improve transportation for student-athletes to practices and events.

All usage will be tracked and the initiative will be refined based on the data gathered.