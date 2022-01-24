WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

JCC Distinguished Alumnus Nominations Sought

The Jamestown Community College alumni associations are seeking nominations for the 2022 Distinguished Alumnus Award.

Since 1980, the alumni associations have presented honorees with the Distinguished Alumnus Award, the association’s highest distinction. The award is given to those who typify JCC’s tradition of excellence, and bring credit to the college through personal accomplishment, professional achievement, or humanitarian service.

Nominees must be graduates of JCC. The Alumni Association board of directors for both the Jamestown and Cattaraugus County campuses reviews all submissions. Awards will be announced at the 2022 commencement ceremonies.

Nominations are due by March 1 and the nomination form is available at www.sunyjcc.edu/alumni.

