JCC Hosting Open House April 18

Jamestown Community College will host an open house for prospective students and their families on April 18 at the Jamestown Campus.

The event is scheduled from 9:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Campus visitors will have the opportunity to attend sessions based on their academic interests. Sessions may include interactive presentations, tours, demonstrations, and opportunities to speak with faculty.

Following the academic sessions, a student services fair will feature staff from support offices and departments available to answer questions about financial aid, advising, career counseling, campus and residential life, and more.

Lunch will be provided starting at 11:30 a.m. followed by campus tours with student ambassadors and Admissions staff.

Accepted students can attend an advisement information session from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. to get help with next steps in the enrollment process.

The open house is free and open to prospective students and their families. For more information or to register, visit sunyjcc.edu/OpenHouse.