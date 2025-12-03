JCC To Discontinue Public Access To Total Fitness Complex In February

Jamestown Community College and its Faculty Student Association have announced that JCC Total Fitness will discontinue public access and memberships effective February 1.

The Jamestown Campus facility will continue to serve students, faculty, staff, and select service organizations with existing agreements.

JCC President Dr. Daniel DeMarte said the decision was mainly financial and followed a multi-year review of the financial and operational sustainability of Total Fitness. Despite efforts to rebuild public membership after the pandemic, participation has not returned to levels needed to support public access.

To ensure Total Fitness members maintain access to fitness facilities, JCC and the FSA are working with the Jamestown and Lakewood YMCA branches. Individuals with active memberships may join either YMCA location at their current Total Fitness rate, with the joining fee waived. This rate will remain in effect for 12 months and may be activated anytime between now and Feb. 28.

JCC and the Jamestown Area YMCA are continuing to work together on a future collaborative wellness center and athletic facilities on the Jamestown Campus. The project is currently moving through required funding and design phases.

For membership-related questions, community members may contact the Faculty Student Association at 716.338.1413 or facultystudentassoc@sunyjcc.edu.