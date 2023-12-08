JHS A Capella Choir Vespers Starts This Weekend

The Jamestown High School A Cappella Choir will present its 99th annual A Cappella Vespers these next two weekends.

The first performance will take place at 4:00 p.m., Sunday, December 10 with the second performance at 4:00 p.m., Sunday, December 17 at First Lutheran Church located on 120 Chandler Street.

Admission is free and a good-will offering will be taken.

The 63-voice A Cappella Choir features smaller ensembles, including the Madrigal Singers, Men of Tomorrow and Ladies of Today. The choir will be accompanied on the piano by Julie Livengood and on the organ by Brian Bogey, the choir’s director emeritus.

Established by the ensemble’s founder, Ebba Goranson, in 1924, the Vespers are sacred music concerts performed each December at First Lutheran Church, featuring excerpts from major choral works and seasonal songs and carols to help provide a bit of cheer during the holiday season.