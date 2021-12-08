WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / JHS A Cappella Choir to Hold 97th Annual A Cappella Vespers

JHS A Cappella Choir to Hold 97th Annual A Cappella Vespers

By Leave a Comment

Jamestown High School Madrigal Choir performs for Jamestown School Board

The Jamestown High School A Cappella Choir‘s 97th Annual A Cappella Vespers will take place Sunday, December 12th and December 19th.

The performances will both be at 4 p.m. in the First Lutheran Church.

Due to seating capacity and safe distancing requirements, attendance will be limited to ticket holders only. JHS A Cappella Choir members will be allocated tickets for their guests. Only those with tickets will be able to attend the performances in person.

The school district will provide a live stream of both performances at jpsny.org/acappella.

The annual vespers program had to be canceled last year due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.