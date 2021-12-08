JHS A Cappella Choir to Hold 97th Annual A Cappella Vespers

The Jamestown High School A Cappella Choir‘s 97th Annual A Cappella Vespers will take place Sunday, December 12th and December 19th.

The performances will both be at 4 p.m. in the First Lutheran Church.

Due to seating capacity and safe distancing requirements, attendance will be limited to ticket holders only. JHS A Cappella Choir members will be allocated tickets for their guests. Only those with tickets will be able to attend the performances in person.

The school district will provide a live stream of both performances at jpsny.org/acappella.

The annual vespers program had to be canceled last year due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.