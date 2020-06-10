JHS Announces Valedictorian and Salutatorian

JAMESTOWN – Jamestown High School is proud to announce its 2020 Valedictorian Abigail Beach and Salutatorian Ayah Qadri.

“Abigail and Ayah have always been examples of excellent students and young people,” said JHS Principal Dana Williams. “They have challenged themselves with rigorous classes and taken advantage of everything Jamestown High School has to offer. They will now move on with their education and careers, where we know they will be successful, contributing members of society. They are proof that JHS can prepare everyone for a bright future.”

Beach is the daughter of Jonathan and Paula Beach. She will be attending LeTourneau University to study Professional Flight to become a professional corporate pilot.

Beach has received numerous awards and honors including: First Place, 9th Annual Poetry Out Loud Competition, First Place, Optimist Oratorical Speech Contest, Grace E. Dorman Award for Exceptional English Achievement, RIT Innovation & Creativity Award and Theodore Peterson AP Chemistry Award.

Beach has also been actively involved while at JHS: IMPACT Campus Fellowship leader, Secretary of National Honor Society, Secretary of A Cappella Choir, Student leader and head worship leader, singing and playing guitar at local church and part-time employee of Fifties Grill and Dairy.

“JHS is unique – it’s beautifully authentic,” said Beach. “We saw the worst of the worst, and the best of the best. Our time there was not sugar coated nor made to be anything other than exactly what it was. We were given countless opportunities to succeed – academically, physically, and socially – yet hardships were still present, as in any other school; the difference was that at JHS, they were also openly discussed. As JHS seniors, we can walk out of high school equipped to handle the throws of life and ready to make differences in the world. The most important lesson I ever learned from JHS was that someone would always be on my side. When I was feeling low and helpless and defeated, no matter what – someone was in my corner, cheering for me and helping me succeed. Now, headed onto greater things, I will carry that comfort and assurance with me through every trial, knowing that I am not alone in this life.”

Qadri is the daughter of Sam Qadri and Diala Qadri. She will be attending Jamestown Community College to major in Math and Science in order to take the required classes for the pharmacy program at Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine. Qadri plans to become a hospital or clinical pharmacist and do anything that is related to helping and caring for the elderly. When she is older, she would like to teach chemistry or a pharmacy-related subject and have a business on the side.

Qadri has received numerous awards and honors including: Student of Year, 2019 David Hedberg Award for Creativity and Originality, AP Scholar with Honor Award 2019, Bausch + Lomb Honorary Science Award (scholarship from U of Rochester), JHS Soccer Coach’s Inspirational Award, JHS Soccer Red Raider Award, JHS Student of Month, Honor Society Induction, Senior All-Star Soccer Game, Frewsburg Travel Soccer Player of Game, art displayed in District Art Show (8th-10th), Most Improved Award from Project Wild America Youth Ambassador Program at Roger Tory Peterson Institute, and JCC Unified Student Assistance Scholarship.

Qadri has been actively involved while at JHS: JHS Soccer (Varsity captain), Frewsburg Travel Soccer, Ski Club, Broadcast Communication’s Club/morning announcements (secretary), Mock Trial, Astronomy Club (president), Yearbook Club, Key Club, Honor Society, Student Council (sergeant-at-arms), volunteer at UPMC Chautauqua, and Project Wild America Youth Ambassador Program at Roger Tory Peterson Institute.

“JHS is special because there is not a single teacher that I have had that has not been kind, understanding, and outstanding in terms of respecting me, answering my questions, and giving me advice for life that I know will be useful later on,” said Qadri. “The genuine compassion and smiles that I received from every single staff member at that school is something that I will truly never forget, especially after knowing that there are so many schools that struggle with bad or disrespectful staff members. The fact that they provide us with every resource we can possibly need just to understand a subject is something we all take for granted. The people there are what make JHS special. Any concerns that I brought up to any staff member has been taken seriously and I have received the utmost respect and support from them. Without the teachers there to guide us nor the amazing other staff members who showed me love every single day for the past four years, JHS would not be as special as I truly believe it is. The one piece of advice that I learned that I am so beyond grateful for being taught is to always ask questions even if I think they are not worth asking. There is not a teacher I know of that has refused to answer the millions of questions that I ask, and that is something really special to me. This school has taught me that teachers are there to teach, so I have to take advantage of that to the best of my ability and use the little time I have with them wisely so I can benefit the most from them. I have learned to not take teachers for granted, as they provide an understanding that you won’t find in books. I’ve been prepared for life because I understand the importance of building relationships with teachers and that they are there to give us a good laugh in times when we are stressed. After four chaotic years, I have, more than anything, learned to have patience, even when I’m struggling the most.”