JHS Battle of the Classes Raises Over $8500 for UCAN Women’s Shelter

The Jamestown High School Battle of the Classes raised $8,524.22 for the UCAN Women’s Shelter.

The Battle of the Classes is in its 42nd year and has raised over $300,000 for local charities and organizations. The winner of this year’s competition between the four high school classes was the sophomore class.

The annual Battle of the Classes is a competition between JHS classes to see who can raise the most money for the designated charity over a two-week time. The Battle includes fun games, sporting competitions and a dance-off to celebrate.

The UCAN City Mission is currently raising funds to renovate the former Field and Wright building located on North Main and First Streets in downtown Jamestown. UCAN Executive Director Jeff Rotunda said the facility will include 40-beds for family units and 45-beds for single women. The plan also includes a full kitchen area, laundry area, and learning center.