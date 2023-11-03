JHS Madrigals In Production of ‘Sister Act’ at Shea’s 710 Theatre

The Jamestown High School Madrigals will be taking part in a production of “Sister Act” with the production troupe, Starring Buffalo, at Shea’s 710 Theatre this Saturday.

Starring Buffalo aims to connect Broadway actors, Buffalo actors, and talented high school students to perform in a staged concert musical setting. The Madrigal Singers, a select ensemble of the larger JHS A Cappella Choir, were selected to participate in the production with two other high schools from the Buffalo region.

Showtimes featuring the Madrigals are at 2:00 and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 4.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting starringbuffalo.org and information on discounted tickets can be obtained by reaching out to Lauren Scharf at lauren.e.scharf@jpsny.org.