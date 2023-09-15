JHS Marching Band Hosting 44th Annual Fall Festival on Saturday, September 16

The Jamestown High School Marching Band is hosting its 44th Annual Fall Festival this Saturday, September 16.

The event at 6:30 p.m. at Strider Field will feature bands from around New York and Pennsylvania.

The JHS Marching Band will perform their 2023 show, “The Quest.”

JHS Marching Band Director Meghan Murray said the show is “Based on video game music, The Quest takes the audience through a video game story – searching for a missing artifact through different worlds and settings.”

She said the show uses music from Assassin’s Creed, Fullmetal Alchemist and Civilization VI.

The Fall Festival of Bands is the JHS Marching Band’s most significant annual fundraiser.

Bands performing this year are: Eisenhower, Falconer/Frewsburg, Northwestern (PA), Iroquois (PA), West Seneca, Orchard Park, Corning-Painted Post and Jamestown. Mercyhurst University will also perform an exhibition performance.

Tickets are $10 presale and $12 at the door (doors will open at 5:30 p.m.). Tickets for admission can be purchased from any band member or by calling (716) 483-4217.