JLDC Approves $50,000 in Downtown Programming Monies for Ace Frehley Concert

The Jamestown Local Development Corporation has approved a downtown programming request to bring in Ace Frehley for a concert downtown.

Ace Frehley is formerly of the rock band, Kiss, who have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Doug Sitler requested $50,000 from the programming fund to put on the concert. This is his fourth request of downtown program funding, previously being approved funding of $31,850 for the “Best Day Ever” in 2019 that featured a free concert by Michael Glabicki of Rusted Root and funding of $31,000 for last year’s 10,000 Maniacs‘ 40th Anniversary concert.

Sitler said he has come in under budget for all the events he has put on, “And I don’t make any money until we sell like 350 tickets on this amount. But once we make around 500, 600 tickets sold then we go into what’s called the backend and we start divvying up the overage, I guess you would say. And I think there will be a potential of getting back, if it was a sold out event, $10,000 of the grant back.”

Sitler said one cost increase is requested additional security for this event following the stabbing of Salman Rushdie at Chautauqua Institution in 2022.

Director of Development Crystal Surdyk said the concert would take place at the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts.