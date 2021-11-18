JLDC Approves $93k Loan for New Manufacturer in Jamestown

A new manufacturer of steel belt conveyors is planning on opening in the City of Jamestown.

Falcon Conveyor will receive a $93,750 loan from the Jamestown Local Development Corporation as part of a $472,500 financing package. That package also includes $50,000 from the Zone Capital Corporation and a requested $154,000 loan from the Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency.

City Economic Development Coordinator Stephanie Wright said Falcon Conveyor Owner Scott Clark purchased 111 Cheney Street, which is a five-story brick building in the city. He comes to the area after working in the material handling field for over 30 years, with 27 of those in the conveyor industry.

She said Clark was attracted by Jamestown’s low cost of living and the space available in the building, “He’s going to be able to test these conveyors before he sends them out to the clients which is almost unheard of. Right now, everything is made and then sent out in hopes that it’s going to work but now he’s actually going to be able to build them, try them, and then send them out. And he’s also working on some patents that is going to improve the efficiency of these conveyors.”

Wright said over 20 manufacturing jobs are expected to be created with the company.