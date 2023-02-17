JLDC Approves Over $105,000 for Downtown Events, Approves BEBA Funds

Over $105,000 in grants and loans have been approved for four downtown events.

The Jamestown Local Development Corporation heard presentations from five organizations, tabling one at its monthly meeting Wednesday.

Funding approved includes:

– $9,500 for the Irish Brothers to appear at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church on March 15,

– $10,000 for Roger Tory Peterson Institute‘s two-day presentation of the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour at the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in April

– $49,970 for the 2023 Whirlybird Festival in July that includes $24,900 in grants and a $25,000 loan

– and $35,700 for four Earlybird concerts that includes $10,700 in grants and a $25,000 loan.

A $42,500 request from St. Susan Center to bring in CashCab’s Ben Bailey for a Trivia Night fundraiser was tabled, with JLDC members requesting additional information about the space for the event.

The JLDC Board also approved funding eight businesses under the Business Expansion and Building Acquisition (BEBA) Grant program. City Council allocated $750,000 in American Rescue Plan monies for the program with $749,980 in requests received.

Department of Development Grant Manager Tim O’Dell said the businesses receiving funds have promised to create 40 full time jobs and 18 part-time positions, “To mention as well, the contracts, if approved they would be signing as structured as a 50% grant and 50% forgivable loan. The forgivable loan portion comes into as they will need to meet their employment goal. And if not, they will have until December 31, 2026 in order to obtain that goal. And if they weren’t to obtain that goal, they would pay half of it that was the loan portion if the jobs were not met.”

The eight businesses who were approved funding are:

– The Beer Snob – $60,000

– BW Wholesale Florist – $83,335

– Falcon Acquisitions – $93,480

– Fringe Hair Salon – $58,500

– It’s Your Day – $64,000

– Labyrinth Press Company – $114,855

– Panache – $167,105

– and Summit Wealth Management – $108,705

Building Acquisition & Business Expansion Grant funded Companies

Jamestown Economic Development Coordinator Stephanie Wright shared that 54 businesses were notified directly about the grant program with 19 declining to apply.

O’Dell said they heard from the Small Business Development Center that often businesses don’t have the time to invest in the application process, “And they don’t want to go to a commitment like that, as it’s a very long project in when the American Rescue Plan ends. And we’ve also run into instances where either they’re just not interested, they do not want to participate, as well as some businesses do not want to get involved in government programs.”

O’Dell said the Department is working with SBDC and the Chamber of Commerce on getting out the word on the next set of business grant programs. He said SBDC also will help businesses complete the grant applications.

The grant applications for Labyrinth, Panache, and Summit Wealth Management will now appear under new business on City Council’s voting agenda on Monday, February 27. Any grant that exceeds $100,000 must also receive council approval to move forward.