JLDC to Receive an Update on Questionable Grant Awards for Board Members During Wednesday Meeting

JAMESTOWN – City officials are expected to offer an update Wednesday afternoon on the question of whether or not the Jamestown Local Development Corporation (JLDC) violated federal guidelines by approving economic development funds for projects tied to sitting board members.

Among the items on the JLDC meeting agenda for this month is a “discussion and decision regarding the ARPA grants awarded to Jamestown Skate Products and It’s Your Day.”

Jamestown Skate Products is owned by JLDC Board Member Pete Schiera and was approved for a $15,000 grant in October through the JLDC Downtown Small Business Evolution program. It’s Your Day wedding planning service was approved for a $64,000 grant in February from the JLDC’s Building Acquisition & Business Expansion program. The owner of that business is the spouse of JLDC Board Member Jeffrey Russell, who also serves on the Jamestown City Council.

A third grant was also approved by the JLDC board in February for St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, after the church applied for funding from JLDC Downtown Programming & Events program. That grant application was submitted on behalf of St. Luke’s by employee Rev. Luke Fodor, who also sits on the JLDC board. In all three cases, the board members in question did not vote when it came time to award the funding.

In February, WRFA reported that the JLDC board likely violated its own bylaws and possible even state law by awarding funding to businesses connected to sitting board members, recusals notwithstanding. JLDC bylaws – which govern how the corporation must function – prohibit the awarding of loans or grants for any business in which a sitting board member (or immediate family member) owns a material interest. The JLDC board may have also violated Article 18 of the State General Municipal Law, which prohibits municipal officers from receiving public money they oversee and that “there are no exceptions for when an individual discloses his or her interest, recuses him or herself or abstains from the discussion or vote on a matter.”