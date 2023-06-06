WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

JPD Asking For Public’s Help Regarding Suspicious Situation in Brooklyn Square

The Jamestown Police Department is asking people to contact them regarding a suspicious situation in Brooklyn Square.

JPD said they had received two separate complaints regarding a black or dark colored pickup truck with a red or blue fishing sticker in the back window that has been seen in the Brooklyn Square area later in the evening hours.

The pickup truck is believed to be an extended cab truck and the driver may act as though they are working on the truck. The driver of the truck is described as a white male in his 50’s, approximately 5ft 7in tall, with brown and gray hair and a mustache.

Anyone with information about this person or vehicle, or anyone who sees the vehicle, is asked to call the Jamestown Police Department at 716-483- 7537 or the Tip Line at 716-483-TIPS (8477).

