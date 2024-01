Jamestown Police have released the name of the man found dead on West Fourth Street.

JPD said they responded to the Park View Apartments just after noon on Wednesday for a report of a unresponsive person.

Police found the body of 28-year old Marlon Clay of Buffalo in the apartment building.

The incident is being treated as a homicide and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jamestown Police Department Tip Line at 716-483-TIPS (8477).