JPD SWAT Team Awarded $75,000 To Upgrade Equipment, Support Training

The Jamestown Police Department has been awarded $75,000 through the Tactical Team Grant Program to support its Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team.

This funding will go toward improving equipment, expanding specialized training, and ensuring team members are better prepared for high-risk incidents and extended deployments. The grant will upgrade and modernize the gear and equipment used by the SWAT Team, while also supporting specialized training opportunities to enhance skills and readiness.

The Jamestown Police Department’s SWAT Team responds to hostage situations, armed confrontations, and other critical emergencies.

Chief Scott Forster said, “The department has applied for this grant since becoming a certified team in 2021, recognizing the important role this funding plays in improving the capabilities and safety of our SWAT Team. With this funding, our team will gain access to training not otherwise available, allowing them to continue improving across multiple areas of tactics.”