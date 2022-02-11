JRC’s Neighborhood Block Challenge Targets Northside

A section of the city’s northside will be the target area for Jamestown Renaissance Corporation‘s Neighborhood Block Challenge Program.

Neighborhood Coordinator Mary Maxwell gave a presentation to the City Council Housing Committee on the program for 2022. It targets an area bordered by Buffalo Street east to Sprague Street, with Euclid Avenue and Kingsbury Street forming the south border and North Main Street forming the west border.

The Renaissance Block Challenge encourages groups of six neighbors or more within the targeted area to create a cluster to work on exterior improvements to their properties.

Participating property owners can receive matching funds up to $3,000.

Pre-applications for the program must be received by August 1, 2022 with cluster finalists announced in January 2023. The pre-application will be available on JRC’s website at jamestownrenaissance.org under “Healthy Neighborhoods” starting March 1, 2022.

Online and in-person workshops will be held in March and April about the program. For more information, email Mary Maxwell at mary@jamestownrenaissance.org or call 716-708-6964.