Juneteenth Celebrations Take Place June 17-19 in Jamestown

Three days of Juneteenth celebrations in Jamestown begin today.

Juneteenth recognizes when enslaved people living in Galveston, Texas, learned of their emancipation approximately 2.5 years after the Civil War ended. On June 19, 1865, enslaved people in Texas became free. This was the last state of the Confederacy to learn of the independence, even though President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863.

The annual Juneteenth Festival will start with a free showing of the movie “Sister Act 2” at the National Comedy Center the evening of Friday, June 17. Activities begin at 6:00 p.m. with basket raffles, drawings, and concession stands.

An opening ceremony for the Juneteenth Festival will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 18 at Jackson-Taylor Park. Saturday’s itinerary will feature a variety of live music, entertainment, a basketball tournament, and food/craft vendors. Families are encouraged to bring their children to Jackson-Taylor Park from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. to take part in games, contests, and activities, including a meet-and-greet with Jamestown Fire Department.

Saturday night’s performances at Jackson-Taylor Park for the Festival include poet and author Rodney Mitchell at 4:00 p.m.; and blues artist Marsha McWilson performing at 6:00 p.m.

On Sunday, a 9:00 a.m. morning worship services will be followed by more live music, vendors, and basketball. Festival attendees will also have the opportunity to attend the Carol Faison Memorial Gospel Fest at 3:00 p.m. The announcement of the Juneteenth Scholarship Winners will take place Sunday evening.

In observance of Juneteenth, the Jamestown City Clerk’s Office will be closed Monday, June 20.

Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist said other city departments will be open that day.

He added that starting in 2023, Juneteenth will be a paid holiday for all City of Jamestown employees.