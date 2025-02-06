Jury Selection Underway In Trial of Hadi Matar

Jury selection is underway for the trial of the man accused of stabbing author Salman Rushdie at Chautauqua Institution in August 2022.

The Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office said nine jurors have been seated as of the second day of jury selection. Three remaining jurors are to be selected plus four alternate jurors. The selection process will resume today at 9:00 a.m. The full trial is tentatively expected to begin Monday, February 10.

Hadi Matar is charged with second-degree attempted murder and second-degree assault. He is being represented by Public Defender Ned Barone.

The prosecution team is being led by District Attorney Jason Schmidt and the second chair is First Assistant District Attorney John Thweatt.