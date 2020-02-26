Lake Effect Snow Warning Issued for Chautauqua County from Wednesday Night Through Saturday Afternoon

BUFFALO – The weather has been unseasonable mild the past week in the Jamestown area, but it will be making a return to more winter-like conditions starting overnight and continuing for the remainder of the week.

The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a Lake Effect Snow Warning from 10 p.m. Wednesday until 6 p.m. Saturday for all of Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Southern Erie Counties.

Forecasters say a long duration of heavy lake effect snow expected during that time period with total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet expected, with locally higher amounts possible in the most persistent lake snow areas.

Snowfall rates may reach 1 to 2 inches per hour at times. Winds could also gust as high as 45 to 50 mph resulting in significant blowing and drifting snow. Travel will become be very difficult to impossible with very poor visibility and deep snow cover on roads. The hazardous conditions will greatly impact the morning and evening commutes both Thursday and Friday.