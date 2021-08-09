Lakewood to Hold Public Hearing Tonight on Cannabis Retail Dispensaries, Consumption Locations

The Village of Lakewood will hold a public hearing tonight on whether to allow cannabis retail dispensaries and consumption locations in the village.

Under the marijuana legalization law, municipalities must decide before the end of the year whether to opt-out of allowing dispensaries or on-site consumption establishments. If the village votes to opt-out, a public referendum must then be scheduled on the issue this year as well.

The regular board meeting starts at 6:30pm with the public hearing taking place at 6:45pm.