Land Inclusion In Agriculture District Request Period Starts January 2

The annual 30-day period for Chautauqua County land owners to request to include agriculture land into a certified agriculture district starts January 2.

From January 2 until January 31, land owners may submit written requests for inclusion into the Agricultural District. Parcels requesting inclusion must meet the definition of “viable agricultural land” as defined in Agriculture and Markets Law § 301, subdivision 7. Lands already included in the district need not submit a request.

An agricultural district is a geographic area which consists predominantly of viable agricultural land. Agricultural operations within the district are the priority land use and afforded benefits. These agricultural operations receive protections to promote the continuation of farms and the preservation of agricultural land.

Land owners must complete the Agricultural District Inclusion Worksheet, which includes a written description of the land, the tax map identification number, and be accompanied by a copy of the relevant portion of a tax map showing the location of the property you would like included into the Agricultural District.

This worksheet, current Agricultural Districts Map, and additional information can be found on the Chautauqua County Department of Planning and Development website at: planningchautauqua.com

All inclusion requests should be submitted to the Department of Planning and Development, Attn: Lauren Sharp, 201 West Third St., Suite 115, Jamestown, N.Y. 14701; or by email to sharpl@chqgov.com on or before 4:30 p.m. on January 31, 2022.

At the end of the 30-day period, the proposed parcels for inclusion will be reviewed by the Chautauqua County Agricultural and Farmland Protection Board (AFPB). Based on the Protection Board’s recommendations, a report will be prepared for the Planning & Economic Development Legislative Committee’s review. These recommendations will be forwarded to the County Legislature for a public hearing, before being voted on. The County Legislature will then send the resolution to the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets to certify the inclusion of lands or not. If the Commissioner certifies the inclusion of the parcels, the land becomes part of the Agricultural District.