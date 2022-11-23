Law Enforcement Runs Traffic Safety Initiative for Thanksgiving Weekend

State Police and local law enforcement agencies are stepping up action to prevent unsafe driving behavior as the winter holiday season kicks off.

The special traffic safety initiative for the Thanksgiving weekend runs from today through Monday, November 28.

Governor Kathy Hochul said, “Thanksgiving is traditionally one of the busiest travel times of the year, and our top priority is to make sure everyone gets to and from their destinations safely. There is zero tolerance for drunk and impaired drivers who risk the lives of everyone on our roadways. If your Thanksgiving celebrations include alcohol, plan for a safe ride home with a sober driver.”

In an effort to ease travel during the busy Thanksgiving weekend, temporary lane closures for road and bridge construction projects on New York State highways will be suspended beginning at 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 23 through 6:00 a.m. on Monday, November 28.

Motorists are advised that some work may continue behind permanent concrete barriers for emergency repairs.

The Thruway Authority also reminds motorists that nine service areas are closed and under construction as part of the $450 million private investment and modernization project. Fuel services remain open at all locations.