Law Enforcement Stepping Up Patrols for Super Bowl Weekend

State and local law enforcement agencies will be stepping up patrols this weekend and targeting impaired driving during the Super Bowl weekend.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, the Lakewood-Busti Police Department and the Town of Ellicott Police Department are running a joint High Visibility Engagement Campaign today through Monday.

This safety initiative is designed to reduce alcohol and drug-related traffic crashes. It is sponsored by STOP-DWI with funding from the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee.

Governor Kathy Hochul said in a statement, “Be sure to kick off the weekend by planning ahead for a safe ride home and avoid the costly and possibly deadly consequences of drinking and driving.”

Police ask folks who witness a vehicle operating in an erratic manner to call 911 and the pass the information onto the Dispatcher.

