Lawsuit Filed Challenging NYS’ Natural Gas Ban In New Construction

A ban on natural gas lines in new buildings in New York State is facing a new legal challenge.

A coalition including gas and construction companies as well as labor unions filed a federal lawsuit on Thursday, claiming the law will hurt businesses, workers, and consumers by raising costs and forcing businesses to lay off workers. They also said the ban cannot be enforced because it’s pre-empted by federal law.

It was included in this year’s state budget and prohibits gas lines in new construction in smaller buildings by 2026 and in larger buildings by 2029 with some exceptions. Supporters of it say it will help reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

The suit also claims that the state doesn’t have jurisdiction over the issue, since it would be preempted by federal energy laws under the Energy Policy and Conservation Act.

A federal appeals court earlier this year unanimously overturned the Berkeley, California’s gas ban, finding it was illegal since it fell under the federal purview.

The suit seeks to block the law from taking a effect and for a judge to overturn it as invalid.

The suit specifies that the plaintiffs support measures to combat climate change – but that they are advocating for a better transition toward such actions that won’t abruptly result in job loss.