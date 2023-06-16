Lez Zeppelin Plays Reg Lenna on June 17

Reg Lenna Center for The Arts‘ “Rockin’ the Reg” concert series will feature Lez Zeppelin this Saturday, June 17. The‘ “Rockin’ the Reg” concert series will featurethis Saturday, June 17.

Founded in 2004 by New York guitarist, Steph Paynes, the all-women quartet is the first female rock act to pay homage to Led Zeppelin and to garner rave reviews across the board.

In June 2013, Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page attended their show in London and said of the group, “They played the Led Zeppelin music with an extraordinary sensuality and an energy and passion that highlighted their superb musicianship.”

The performance starts at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are available through the Reg Lenna Center for The Arts’ box office from 12:00 to 8:00 p.m. today and at 7:00 p.m. Saturday.