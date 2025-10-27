WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

[LISTEN] Arts on Fire – A Spiral Filled With Roses – October 24, 2025

Rose of A Spiral Filled With Roses stopped by the WRFA studios to perform a few songs in-studio and chat with AOF host Anthony Merchant

aspiralfilledwithroses.bandcamp.com
www.instagram.com/aspiralfilledwithroses


