[LISTEN] Arts on Fire – Cast and Crew of Rock of Ages – August 23, 2024

The cast and crew of the upcoming Lucille Ball Little Theatre production of Rock of Ages joined AOF host Anthony Merchant to discuss rehearsals and what to expect from these performances

www.lbltj.com


