Leslie Calimeri of the Chautauqua Art Gallery and Frank Besse of the Jamestown Renaissance Corporation joined WRFA’s Anthony Merchant to discuss the new public art program ArtScape coming to downtown Jamestown in Spring 2023

www.jamestownrenaissance.org/artscape

www.chautauquaartgallery.com

www.jamestownrenaissance.org

More Posts for Show: Arts on Fire