Local musician, podcaster and WRFA programming coordinator Gavin Paterniti stopped into the studio to discuss upcoming shows with his band Backlog, Gavin’s history with Arts on Fire, starting a podcast called Words and Sentences About Things and Stuff with AOF host Anthony Merchant and much more

https://www.facebook.com/BacklogBand

https://words-and-sentences-about-things-and-stuff.simplecast.com

https://coldlazarus.bandcamp.com

