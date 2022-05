WRFA’s Anthony Merchant joined Jamestown Community College musical director Neil Flory in the music department of JCC to discuss the renovations to the department, new facilities, ensemble performances for the end of semester, what to look for at JCC this May and much more

https://www.sunyjcc.edu/events

https://www.sunyjcc.edu/faculty-staff-directory/neil-flory

