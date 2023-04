Local artist Joseph Grice stopped by the WRFA studios to talk with Anthony Merchant about an upcoming open house at his art studio, preparing work for a new exhibit at the Roger Tory Peterson Institute, what the organization (or chaos) of an artists workspace says about them, the amount of time Joe tends to put in his paintings and much more

linktr.ee/josephgriceart

josephgrice.art

instagram.com/Joseph_Grice_Art

facebook.com/JosephGriceArt

rtpi.org

