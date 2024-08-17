WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

[LISTEN] Arts on Fire – Len Barry of the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – August 16, 2024

Len Barry of the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts joins AOF host Anthony Merchant to discuss the summer/fall at the Reg as well as their newly renovated seats

reglenna.com/


