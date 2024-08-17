[LISTEN] Arts on Fire – Len Barry of the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – August 16, 2024 August 17, 2024 By WRFA Radio Leave a Comment Len Barry of the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts joins AOF host Anthony Merchant to discuss the summer/fall at the Reg as well as their newly renovated seats reglenna.com/ Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)More Posts for Show: Art of the Song
