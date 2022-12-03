WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

[LISTEN] Arts on Fire – Neil Flory of Jamestown Community College – December 02, 2022

Neil Flory, head of the Music Department at Jamestown Community College, spoke with WRFA’s Anthony Merchant about the years end/end of semester performances at JCC for December 2022.

www.sunyjcc.edu/events


