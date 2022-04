WRFA’s Anthony Merchant spoke with Syracuse musician Sydney Irving about her April 9th show in Jamestown, NY, early influences, performing live versus playing with a backing band, future goals for her music, the enjoyment of creating a song in the studio and much more

