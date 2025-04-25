WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

[LISTEN] Community Matters – 2025 Lucille Ball Comedy Festival – April 24, 2025

The Lucille Ball Comedy Festival is ready to go for August 7 through 10. We talk with National Comedy Center Executive Director Journey Gunderson about the headliners and more.

Jon Stewart and Bill Murray and his Blood Brothers are the headliners for this summer’s Comedy Fest in Jamestown, presented by the National Comedy Center


