[LISTEN] Community Matters – County Executive PJ Wendel: Jan. 7, 2021

Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel offers update on the COVID-19 situation in the county – including addressing the rise in local cases during the past few weeks as well as where things sit with the vaccination effort.
← All Posts for Show
A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.
Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel offers update on the COVID-19 situation in the county – including addressing the rise in local cases during the past few weeks as well as where things sit with the vaccination effort.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Leave a Reply