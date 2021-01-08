WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.

You are here: Home / News / Audio / [LISTEN] Community Matters – County Executive PJ Wendel: Jan. 7, 2021

[LISTEN] Community Matters – County Executive PJ Wendel: Jan. 7, 2021

By Leave a Comment

Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel offers update on the COVID-19 situation in the county – including addressing the rise in local cases during the past few weeks as well as where things sit with the vaccination effort.

PJ Wendel


← All Posts for Show

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.