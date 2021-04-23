WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

[LISTEN] Community Matters – Craig Garass-Johnson – April 22, 2021

WRFA’s Julia Ciesla-Hanley and Jamestown Board of Public Utilities Business Development Coordinator Craig Garass-Johnson discussed the NYSERDA grant received by the BPU to advance climate technology manufacturing.

