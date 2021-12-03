WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

[LISTEN] Community Matters – Greg Rabb – December 2, 2021

WRFA’s Julia Ciesla-Hanley spoke with Jamestown Planning Commission Chair Greg Rabb about the Chadakoin River Strategic Business Plan that’s been awaiting approval by the City and his concerns about the plan.

Greg Rabb


