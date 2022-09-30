WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

[LISTEN] Community Matters – James Prendergast Library – September 29, 2022

WRFA’s Julia Ciesla-Hanley visited the James Prendergast Library to talk to Community Outreach and Programming Manager Jenn Champ about Autumn and Halloween activities happening at the library in October.


