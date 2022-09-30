[LISTEN] Community Matters – James Prendergast Library – September 29, 2022

WRFA’s Julia Ciesla-Hanley visited the James Prendergast Library to talk to Community Outreach and Programming Manager Jenn Champ about Autumn and Halloween activities happening at the library in October.
More Posts for Show: Community Matters
A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.
WRFA’s Julia Ciesla-Hanley visited the James Prendergast Library to talk to Community Outreach and Programming Manager Jenn Champ about Autumn and Halloween activities happening at the library in October.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Leave a Reply