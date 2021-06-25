WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Audio / [LISTEN] Community Matters – Journey Gunderson – June 24, 2021

[LISTEN] Community Matters – Journey Gunderson – June 24, 2021

By Leave a Comment

“Riverside Saturdays” start at the National Comedy Center‘s Comedy Park this weekend. NCC Executive Director Journey Gunderson will tell us what’s new since we last heard about the program.


More Posts for Show: Community Matters

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.