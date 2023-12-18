[LISTEN] Community Matters – Kim Ecklund – December 14, 2023 December 18, 2023 By WRFA Radio Leave a Comment WRFA’s Julia Ciesla-Hanley speaks with Mayor-Elect Kim Ecklund on her transition process and discusses issues with the 2024 budget. Kim Ecklund Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)
