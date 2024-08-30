WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

[LISTEN] Community Matters – PJ Wendel – August 29, 2024

Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel joins us for his monthly interview to discuss a wide variety of topics from homelessness issues, the CHQ Transit Hub, the Jamestown Airport, and more.

