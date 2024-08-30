[LISTEN] Community Matters – PJ Wendel – August 29, 2024 August 30, 2024 By WRFA Radio Leave a Comment Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel joins us for his monthly interview to discuss a wide variety of topics from homelessness issues, the CHQ Transit Hub, the Jamestown Airport, and more. PJ Wendel Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)More Posts for Show: Community Matters
Leave a Reply