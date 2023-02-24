WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Audio / [LISTEN] Community Matters – PJ Wendel – February 23, 2023

[LISTEN] Community Matters – PJ Wendel – February 23, 2023

By Leave a Comment

Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel talks about a Chautauqua Lake proposal, efforts around Brooks Memorial Hospital, and more.

PJ Wendel


More Posts for Show: Community Matters

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.