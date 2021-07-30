WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Audio / [LISTEN] Community Matters – PJ Wendel – July 29, 2021

[LISTEN] Community Matters – PJ Wendel – July 29, 2021

By Leave a Comment

County Executive PJ Wendel joins us to talk about an influx of funds coming to Chautauqua County and how those funds will be used. We also talk the ever changing guidelines or suggestions around COVID-19.

PJ Wendel


More Posts for Show: Community Matters

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.