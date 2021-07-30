[LISTEN] Community Matters – PJ Wendel – July 29, 2021

County Executive PJ Wendel joins us to talk about an influx of funds coming to Chautauqua County and how those funds will be used. We also talk the ever changing guidelines or suggestions around COVID-19.
