[LISTEN] Community Matters – PJ Wendel – September 23, 2021

Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel released his 2022 Executive Budget Wednesday night. WRFA’s Julia Ciesla-Hanley talked to him about the details in that plan and more.

PJ Wendel

 


