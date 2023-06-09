[LISTEN] YWCA Jamestown Broadscast: Ep 30 – YWCA Jamestown Women Of Achievement

YWCA Jamestown’s Broadscast features members of the local YWCA Jamestown team discussing a variety of issues and topics with various guests from the Jamestown and Chautauqua Region.

On this episode, the Y’s staff welcomes past recipients of the organization’s Women of Achievement award, to help highlight the award and why it’s important to recognize women from throughout the greater Jamestown area.

The Broadscast program covers a wide range of topics, including Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) issues; racial justice and civil rights; empowerment and economic advancement of women and girls; and health and safety of women and girls. It is provided through funding from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.